Justice: Elias Acevedo, Sr. charged with rape, murder and kidnapping

Tuesday morning, members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested Elias Acevedo on the 2300 Block of Seymour Avenue in Cleveland. Acevedo was convicted of sexual battery

Authorities are once again searching for Christina Adkins. Their current search has brought the FBI and Cleveland Police to the grassy area just off the 90 E and 176 South. Adkins went missing in January

The search for Christina Adkins picked up steam Friday, October 11, 2013 and now confirmation by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the bones found at the scene are human.

Sex offender on trial for a separate sexual assault is now being questioned about the remains found in the search of Christina Adkins.

There's an eerie connection between a man questioned about Christina Adkins and the remains found off I-490. Police say that he was also questioned about a woman found dead off I-490 back in 1994. According

Justice for Christina Adkins and Pamela Pemberton.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced Thursday that a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted convicted sex offender Elias Acevedo, Sr. in a 293 count indictment. The indictment charges Acevedo with four counts of aggravated murder, 173 counts of rape, 115 counts of kidnapping and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Last week, the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) determined that Acevado, 49, of Cleveland, murdered his neighbor, Pamela Pemberton. Pemberton's body was found in Cleveland near Clark Field on October 24, 1994.

Acevedo has also been linked by the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to the disappearance of Christina Adkins. Adkins has been missing since January of 1995 from the same W. 25th Street neighborhood where Acevado lived.

On October 10, 2013, the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force uncovered human remains in a utility vault near the intersections of highways I-71, I-90 and I-490. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is in the process of identifying the remains. However, an identification card belonging to Christina Adkins was found near the remains.

Acevedo was convicted of sexual battery in 2003 and subsequently sentenced to three years in prison requiring him to register with local authorities upon his release. Acevedo was arrested earlier this year for failing to report his current address.

The DNA Cold Case Task Force of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office recently indicted Acevado as a result of a rape kit recently tested from the 1993 rape of a woman which occurred near the same location where Pemberton's body was found. Acevado's case had been scheduled for trial on October 21 in Judge Michael Donnelly's courtroom.

Acevedo became a suspect when the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force, which includes special agents from the FBI and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department, Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and Cuyahoga County Metropolitan Housing Authority, re-examined the disappearance of other missing women from the Seymour Avenue neighborhood in the aftermath of the Ariel Castro arrest.

"This arrest is a direct result of some of the finest police work I've seen in 40 years. Nineteen years, and they never stopped trying to solve it. The FBI, Cleveland Police Department's Homicide and Sex Crime Units and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's detectives were relentless in their determination to bring the killer of these women to justice. This should send a message to other sex offenders that you can run, but you cannot hide; and as a promise kept to survivors and their families, we will never forget, nor will we ever give up," said Prosecutor McGinty.

