Government Shutdown: Seniors with no shortage of opinion

You could call a meeting of seniors today, a round table of experience whose members, like much of America are reeling from the three week government shut down, just over yesterday.

"I am absolutely disgusted," said on senior citizen. "They're like little children who can't come down with any reasonable solution."

These are people who spent their entire lives working with a budget and they wonder why Congress has trouble doing the same.

"They are not paying attention to what their constituents want," added another angry senior.

It was nine people with an average age of 88 -- that's a combined 792 years worth of experience, which should stand for something.

And they also spent much of their lives working with people they don't necessarily get along with.

Regardless of party affiliation, the seniors have strong opinions about who was hurt most by the government shut down.

"Probably the people who have nothing. It's hurting all the American people," added a senior citizen.

