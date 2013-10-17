Alert: Be on the lookout for Emmett Hilton

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Olmsted Township Police Department.

Be on the lookout for Emmett Hilton. On October 16, 2013 at 5:00 AM, Mr. Hilton was last seen at his residence on Lewis Road in Olmsted Township.



Hilton is a white male, age 87, is 5' 9" tall, weighs 143 lbs., has brown hair, and has brown eyes. Mr. Hilton suffers from confusion and early stages of Dementia.

He was last seen headed westbound on Route 20 after he stopped at some one's residence in Huron County on October 17, 2013 at 3:00 p.m. inquiring to see his wife, who resides at a nursing home. Mr. Hilton was confused and left before local law enforcement arrived.



The vehicle involved is a silver 2002 Toyota Rav4 with OH plate number LTH3.



Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.



