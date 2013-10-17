Kyrie leads way to win over Pistons

Cleveland (WOIO) - Kyrie Irving led the way with 15 points, but the Cavaliers made sure to share the wealth on Thursday night, as seven players scored in double-figures on their way to a 96-84 win over the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena.





Irving did most of his damage in the third quarter, racking up 11 of his 15 points, and Tristan Thompson added 11 points and 7 rebounds in the win, as the Cavs improved to 3-1 in the preseason.





Andy Varejao and rookie guard Sergey Karasev each threw down 10 points.





Greg Monroe led the Pistons with 16 points, while Andre Drummond pulled down 11 rebounds.





