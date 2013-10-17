One person injured in Brecksville fire, home destroyed

The Brecksville Fire Dept. is on scene of a fully involved house fire on Sprague Rd. off of Brecksville Rd.

The fire department says two people were reported in the home when the fire started, a woman was able to get out of the house and a man was still inside when fire arrived on scene.

The man was rescued from the house and transported to a local hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

The fire was called in just before 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom before the fire, but fire officials are still investigating the cause.

Multiple fire departments assisted with the call, including Independence, Broadview Heights, Richfield, and Valley View.

Check back later for details.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.