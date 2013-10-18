Six killed in Upper Arlington crash involving police officer

Police are saying that six people are dead following a car accident involving an Upper Arlington Police car.

The accident happened around 1:30 am at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Fishinger Road.

Officials are saying the police officer was heading north on Riverside when he collided with a car that was heading west on Fishinger.

The officer involved has minor injuries. He was responding to a robbery at a McDonald's on Henderson Road, and was traveling with his lights and sirens on. It is unknowns if the light was green or red.

All the people inside the car died, including a 2-year-old child and five adults. All 6 passengers were not using seatbelts and there was no child seat in the car.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.