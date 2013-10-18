Cold case arrest, House fire in Brecksville, and DC back to work

Good Friday morning Northeast Ohio

We start with Breaking News involving two cold case murders. Prosecutors filed 293 charges against Elias Acevedo, accused of murdering his neighbor, Pamela Pemberton in 1984. Could he be linked to the disappearance of Christina Adkins? Reporter Bill Safos is live with the details.

An overnight fire destroys a home in Brecksville, with one man rescued, and witnesses are saying they heard a loud boom moments before. Reporter Shannon Davidson is live in Brecksville as investigators try and determine the cause.

And with the government shutdown at an end, DC is back to work, with most services up and running. But don't expect immediate results, it could take awhile to process everything that was backed up. Susan McGinnis in Washington with the latest.

