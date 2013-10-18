Man identified in deadly Brecksville fire

The Brecksville Fire Dept. is on scene of a fully involved house fire on Sprague Rd. off of Brecksville Rd.

The Brecksville Police Department has confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire that occurred on Thursday, October 17.

Ben I. Pfister, 87, was reportedly inside a home on Sprague Road that was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene just after 9:30 p.m.

The fire department says two people were in the home when the fire started and a woman was able to get out of the house.

Pfister was rescued from the home and taken to Marymount hospital, where he later died.

Multiple fire departments assisted with the call, including Independence, Broadview Heights, Richfield, and Valley View.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom before the fire.

Pfister's exact cause of death is not yet known and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

