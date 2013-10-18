REPORT: Cleveland municipal judge recommended for a psych examination

The Disciplinary Counsel of the Ohio Supreme Court has recommended that Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes be disciplined for what it calls abusive treatment of nearly everyone that comes into her courtroom.

The 49 page report obtained by 19 Action News Reporter Paul Orlousky comes to the conclusion that Stokes "may be suffering from a mental illness that substantially impairs her ability to perform her duties as a judicial officer."

It goes on to suggest that she receive a psychiatric examination.

The report claims that Stokes continues cases 300% more often than any other judge, that she has had 21 bailiffs since 1995, and that court personnel rotate through her courtroom more often than others because of "burnout" and the abusive treatment they receive.

