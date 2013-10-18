Six Die in Accident with Cruiser, Casino Walkway Being Built, Good Football Wx!

Upper Arlington Police are saying that six people are dead following a car accident involving an Upper Arlington Police car. Upper Arlington is a suburb of Columbus.

The accident happened around 1:30 am at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Fishinger Road.

Officials are saying the police officer was heading north on Riverside when he collided with a car that was heading west on Fishinger.

The officer involved has minor injuries. He was responding to a robbery at a McDonald's on Henderson Road, and was traveling with his lights and sirens on. It is unknowns if the light was green or red.

All the people inside the car died, including a 2-year-old child and five adults. All 6 passengers were not using seatbelts and there was no child seat in the car.





The Horseshoe Casino has begun construction on the pedestrian walkway , which will span the intersection of Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue.

This weekend, the Ontario/Prospect intersection will be closed to enable Horseshoe to raise the walkway into place. The intersection will be closed beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2013. The intersection will reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2013. Prospect Avenue will be closed from East 4th Street to just past the Horseshoe Casino. Ontario Street will be closed from Public Square to Huron Road. Sidewalks may be closed at certain times due to safety hazards.

The northbound detour route will be Ontario Street to Huron Road to Superior Avenue. The southbound detour route will be Ontario Street to South Roadway to eastbound on Euclid Avenue to East 9th street.









TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Chilly. Low: 46.

TOMORROW: Showers. Cooler. High: 54.





Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager