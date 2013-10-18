Two young girls robbed at gunpoint then walked to school by perpetrators

Cleveland Police are investigating another robbery but this time it involves children.

Officers say that they are looking for the person who robbed two 14-year-old girls at gunpoint outside Cleveland Central Catholic.

The girls told police that the incident happened on Wednesday, October 16, and report that two men approached them and held them at gunpoint saying, "Give me your phone and everything else!"

The girls say the men followed them all the way to the door of the school and warned them not to tell anyone what had happened.

Surveillance video of the two individuals, believed to be the suspects, can be seen by following this link.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of these suspects is asked to contact the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

