Local IBEW union official accused of embezzling

The former administrator of a group of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 38 employee benefit plans was charged Friday in a one-count information with embezzling approximately $32,000 from the company that administered the plans.

John Dietz, age 56, of Twinsburg, Ohio, was employed as Administrator of the IBEW Local 38 Fringe Benefit Funds, Inc. (the "Funds, Inc."), located in Valley View, Ohio.





The Funds, Inc. administers three benefit plans for members of IBEW Local 38: the IBEW Local 38 Health & Welfare Plan, the IBEW Local 38 401(k) Retirement Plan, and the IBEW Local 38 Pension Fund.

The information alleges that from approximately February 21, 2009, through August 5, 2011, Dietz embezzled monies from the Funds, Inc. through various devices, including: (a) paying for personal expenses through charges to the Funds, Inc.'s two credit cards; (b) receiving expense reimbursement checks for personal expenses; and (c) issuing himself mileage reimbursement checks for personal automobile travel.

If convicted, the defendant's sentence will be determined by the Court after reviewing factors unique to this case, including the defendant's prior criminal record, if any, the defendant's role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.





In all cases the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

The case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney John M. Siegel following investigation by the Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration and Office of Inspector General - Office of Investigations.

