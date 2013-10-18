Home owner shot during Stark County home invasion

Stark County Sheriff Deputies say a man was shot during a home invasion early Friday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Fairmont Northeast in Canton.

Deputies say the victim was trying to stop two suspects from entering his home, when he was shot twice. He was rushed to Aultman Hospital where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The victims wife and three kids were home at the time of the incident.

Both suspects fled after the shooting and remain on the run.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Stark County Sheriff at 330-430-3800.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.