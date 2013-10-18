Cold case investigation heats up after suspect is indicted

Sex offender on trial for a separate sexual assault is now being questioned about the remains found in the search of Christina Adkins.

There's an eerie connection between a man questioned about Christina Adkins and the remains found off I-490. Police say that he was also questioned about a woman found dead off I-490 back in 1994. According

FBI Officials announced a press conference will be taking place in less than an hour. Authorities say the press conference is in regards to today's county indictment of Elias Acevedo, Sr. The presser,

On Friday, Oct. 18, Crime Scene Investigators were at the home of suspected killer and rapist Elias Acevedo.

Detectives were seen taking pictures of the Vaga Avenue home. This comes after Acevedo was indicted on almost 300 charges in connection with a 19 year old case.

The house on Vega investigators are looking at has had at least one other tenant in it since Acevedo and has recently sat vacant. Police have not said what they were there looking for.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty announced Thursday, Oct. 17, a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted convicted sex offender Elias Acevedo, Sr. had been charged with four counts of aggravated murder, 173 counts of rape, 115 counts of kidnapping and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Last week, the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force (VCTF) determined that Acevedo, 49, of Cleveland, murdered his neighbor, Pamela Pemberton. Pemberton's body was found in Cleveland near Clark Field on October 24, 1994.

Acevedo has also been linked by the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to the murder of Christina Adkins.

Today the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office did confirm that the remains found October 10, were that of Adkins.

Adkins had been missing since January of 1995 from the same W. 25th Street neighborhood where Acevedo lived.

