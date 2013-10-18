Akron man locked up on breaking and entering charges, now accused of murder

The Summit County Medical Examiner has contacted a forensic artist to do a sketch of the woman found dead behind a vacant business Friday evening, because they still don't have an positive ID on her. Her

The Summit County Medical Examiner has contacted a forensic artist to do a sketch of the woman found dead behind a vacant business Friday evening, because they still don't have an positive ID on her. Her

Medical Examiner enlists forensic artist to help ID body found in Akron

Medical Examiner enlists forensic artist to help ID body found in Akron

The homicide victim that was discovered behind a vacant business on E. South Street in Akron last week has been positively identified as Lori E. Patch, 53.

The homicide victim that was discovered behind a vacant business on E. South Street in Akron on Friday, October 4th at approximately 11:00pm, has been positively identified as Lori E. Patch, a 53 year-old

Akron police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the beating death of a woman.

DNA evidence linked Tyrone Benford to the death of Lori Patch.

Detectives have signed a murder warrant on Benford. He is currently incarcerated in the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges.

Around 11:00pm, on October 4, 2013, officers responded to the 200 block of East South Street for a female down. Officers located the female on the loading dock of a vacant business with severe head trauma. The female was pronounced dead.

The female was later identified as 53 year old, Lori E. Patch, of Akron.

Shortly after Patch was found dead, several other officers responded to the Akron Masjid, located at 1147 Old Main Street, for a break-in. Officers found the front window broken.

With the assistance of a K9, officers were able to locate Benford in a small bathroom. Benford was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.