Akron man locked up on breaking and entering charges, now accused of murder

Tyrone Benford (Source: Akron Police) Tyrone Benford (Source: Akron Police)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron police have arrested a 41-year-old  man in connection with the beating death of a woman.

DNA evidence linked Tyrone Benford to the death of Lori Patch. 

Detectives have signed a murder warrant on Benford.  He is currently incarcerated in the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges.

Around 11:00pm, on October 4, 2013, officers responded to the 200 block of East South Street for a female down.  Officers located the female on the loading dock of a vacant business with severe head trauma.  The female was pronounced dead. 

The female was later identified as 53 year old, Lori E. Patch, of Akron.

Shortly after Patch was found dead, several other officers responded to the Akron Masjid, located at 1147 Old Main Street, for a break-in.  Officers found the front window broken. 

With the assistance of a K9, officers were able to locate Benford in a small bathroom.  Benford was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering.  

