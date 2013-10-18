In Florida : Convicted murders are set free thanks to forged documents

An escape from prison would present a challenge to any inmate, but Joseph Jenkins and Charles Walker, both 34, didn't have to scale walls or fences.

Guards led each of them right out the front gate, Jenkins on Sept. 27 and Walker on Oct. 8.

Forged documents, obtained by CBS News, granted both Jenkins and Walker reduced sentences and an immediate release. Both also bear the signature of 9th district Chief Justice Belvin Perry.

"It is quite evident that someone had some knowledge of the judicial system and how the judicial system operates," said Perry.

Perry presided over the highly publicized trial of Casey Anthony in 2011. His signature is widely available on public documents and easily accessible online.

"I think it was lifted off another document and placed on that document which is not hard to do," he said.

