Bishop James Quinn passes away of natural causes

Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus A. James Quinn, of Cleveland, passed away Friday morning.

The 81-year-old died of apparent natural causes on at his residence in Westlake.

Quinn was born in April 1932. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Cleveland on May 24, 1958. He was appointed as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland in October 1983. He was ordained as Bishop in December 1983.

Quinn retired in June 2008. He resided at Saint Ladislas Parish in Westlake.

His first assignment was Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist beginning in June 1958 and ending in June 1959.

He then pursued his graduate studies at North American College from June 1959 through June 1963.

His next assignment was Assistant Chancellor for the Diocese of Cleveland from June 1963 through September 1968 and served as Chancellor from September 1968 through September 1973. He was then assigned as Secretary, Diocesan Financial Director beginning September 1973 through January 1982.

In January 1982 Bp. Quinn was appointed as Pastor of Saint Francis Xavier Parish in Medina, a position he held through January 1984. In October 1983 he began serving the Diocese of Cleveland as an Auxiliary Bishop.

December 1983 he became Vicar for the Western Region of the Diocese of Cleveland in his role as Auxiliary Bishop until he retired in June 2008. Quinn also served as a Judge for the Tribunal (Church court) of the Diocese of Cleveland from January 1983 through his retirement on June 2008.

Funeral arraignments have not been made at this time.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.