Monday Night Football will be at it's worst ever

For years, Monday Night Football has been one of the most watched and lucrative sports broadcasts in the world. These years of success have been built widely upon the performances of rivals, rising teams and playoff contenders. This Monday, the match up will be the worst the show has ever seen.

The Minnesota Vikings will bring their 1-4 record to New York against the winless 0-6 Giants. Both teams have struggled this season and officially compile the worst winning percentage of any two teams to battle on Monday Night Football (.09%)

ESPN extended their deal with the show through 2021 for $105 million per game. They can only hope that the debut of Minnesota's new quarterback Josh Freeman will be enough to keep the excitement that has made the show so popular.