Bynum on the way back

One of the biggest off-season moves for the Cavaliers was the addition of big man Andrew Bynum. Concerns arose immediately about the center's work ethic and ability to stay healthy, but early indications show Bynum is on the right track heading into the 2013-2014 season.

According to reports from the Akron Beacon Journal, Bynum is practicing and appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight.

"Bynum is down to his "game weight," a league source said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to do so. Bynum has hit every milestone the team has set before him without any setbacks, including participating in three-on-three half-court scrimmages with teammates during Wednesday's abbreviated practice…"

"He looked really good. He's getting more comfortable every time he's playing three-on-three," Varejao said. "I'm not a doctor. He looked good, but I don't know his knees."

Bynum is believed to be down to a weight around 285 pounds. Being that he came to the team weighing over 300 pounds, the Cavs should have more to look forward to from the former Laker. The Cavaliers start their season Oct. 30th vs. the Brooklyn Nets.