Hoyer goes under the knife

Hoyer goes under the knife

Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer finally undewent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Friday. His recovery is supposed to take five months.

Hoyer injured his knee in the Week 5 win over Buffalo, he went down on the Browns second drive of the game.

Hoyer is signed through 2014, with a salary of $1 million for next season, so he is slated to be back next season. If the team drafts a quarterback he could become trade bait.

