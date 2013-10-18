Browns get Gurley, waive Rainey

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Friday promoted Tori Gurley and Julian Posey to the active roster from the club's practice squad. In addition, the team placed Josh Aubrey on injured reserve (ankle) and waived RB Bobby Rainey.

Gurley, a 6-4, 230-pound wide receiver, is a first-year NFL player. He appeared in the Browns' first two games and recorded one catch for 15 yards, then spent the past four weeks on the team's practice squad. Gurley appeared on the practice squads of Minnesota (three weeks), San Diego (three weeks), Tampa Bay (two weeks) and Oakland (two weeks) in 2012 after spending the entire 2011 season on Green Bay's practice squad.

A two-year letterman at South Carolina, Gurley entered the NFL following his redshirt sophomore season. A native of Rock Hill, S.C., he graduated from Rock Hill High School.

Gurley's full bio can be found on pages 98-99 of the Browns' 2013 media guide, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Posey, a 5-10, 190-pound defensive back, is a first-year NFL player out of Ohio University. He was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 2, after spending training camp with the Dolphins. In 2012, Posey appeared in two games with Miami and spent 11 weeks on the Dolphins' practice squad. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent, Posey spent 15 weeks on the New York Jets' practice squad in 2011.

Posey is a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, where he graduated from La Salle High School. His younger brother, DeVier, is a wide receiver for the Houston Texans.

Aubrey, a rookie defensive back, appeared in six games on special teams. He recorded one special-teams tackle and rushed for 34 yards on a fake punt at Minnesota on Sept. 22.

Posey will wear No. 38 and Gurley will wear No. 81.