Browns-Packers injury report - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Browns-Packers injury report



     
CLEVELAND BROWNS   Practice report Game
Pos No Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
DL 90 Billy Winn Quadricep Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. OUT
LB 58 Brandon Magee Oblique Limited Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE
RB 26 Willis McGahee Knee (not listed) Did not part. Full PROBABLE
DB 21 Chris Owens Finger Full Full Full PROBABLE
LB 97 Jabaal Sheard Knee Full Full Full PROBABLE
               
GREEN BAY PACKERS   Practice report Game
Pos No Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Status
LB 59 Brad Jones Hamstring Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. OUT
LB 52 Clay Matthews Thumb OUT OUT OUT OUT
LB 53 Nick Perry Foot OUT OUT OUT OUT
RB 44 James Starks Knee OUT OUT OUT OUT
TE 82 Ryan Taylor Knee OUT OUT OUT OUT
WR 89 James Jones Knee Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. QUESTIONABLE
DE 96 Mike Neal Shoulder Did not part. Did not part. Did not part. QUESTIONABLE
CB 24 Jarrett Bush Hamstring Full Full Limited QUESTIONABLE
CB 29 Casey Hayward Hamstring Limited Limited Limited QUESTIONABLE
