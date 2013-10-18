Browns-Packers injury report

|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Practice report
|Game
|Pos
|No
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|DL
|90
|Billy Winn
|Quadricep
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|OUT
|LB
|58
|Brandon Magee
|Oblique
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|QUESTIONABLE
|RB
|26
|Willis McGahee
|Knee
|(not listed)
|Did not part.
|Full
|PROBABLE
|DB
|21
|Chris Owens
|Finger
|Full
|Full
|Full
|PROBABLE
|LB
|97
|Jabaal Sheard
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|PROBABLE
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Practice report
|Game
|Pos
|No
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Status
|LB
|59
|Brad Jones
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|OUT
|LB
|52
|Clay Matthews
|Thumb
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|LB
|53
|Nick Perry
|Foot
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|RB
|44
|James Starks
|Knee
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|TE
|82
|Ryan Taylor
|Knee
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|OUT
|WR
|89
|James Jones
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|QUESTIONABLE
|DE
|96
|Mike Neal
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|QUESTIONABLE
|CB
|24
|Jarrett Bush
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Limited
|QUESTIONABLE
|CB
|29
|Casey Hayward
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|QUESTIONABLE
