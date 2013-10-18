FBI confirms remains found belong to Christina Adkins

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the remains found Oct. 10 belong to Christina Adkins.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, FBI and Cleveland Police discovered Adkins' remains off in the grassy area near 90 E and 1-76 South.

That search lead to the findings of Adkins remains.

Adkins went missing in January of 1995. She was last seen on West 25th Street. She was 18-years-old and five months pregnant.

This statement was released by the Adkins family:

"While we are saddened to have lost Christina, we are thankful to have finally found her.

Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to find her, especially the Task Force, FBI, Cleveland Police, and the many family members, friends and neighbors who walked these streets searching for information and hanging up her posters.

Christina was a sweet, kind and loving angel who was never forgotten in the 18 years she was missing. Now we hope and pray for justice to be served.

We ask that everyone please respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Christina."

Linking to this case, Crime Scene Investigators were at the home of suspected killer and rapist Elias Acevedo Friday afternoon. Detectives were seen taking pictures of the Vaga Avenue home. This comes after Acevedo was indicted on almost 300 charges in connection with a 19 year old case.

