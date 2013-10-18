Painesville man arrested for robbery

On Tuesday, Oct. 14 Painesville Police Detectives arrested James R. Spikes,23, on an active warrant for burglary, felony theft and criminal damaging.

Spikes was taken to the Lake County Jail and arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court where he received a $2500 bond.

On Oct. 16 Detectives charged Spikes with two separate counts aggravated robbery and thefts which had been committed using a firearm that occurred in the city of Painesville.

Thursday Spikes was arraigned on the charges in Painesville Municipal Court, where he received a $50,000 cash bond for each of the aggravated robbery charges.

None of the victims were injured during the robberies and the investigation is ongoing.

