No trick-or-treat celebrations for sex offenders in Orwell

Trick-or-treating will be a little different this year in the village of Orwell.

"We couldn't wait until a situation occurs. This at least gives us one more opportunity to try and protect our children," Jack Nettis, Village Manager or Orwell, said.

Orwell village council members just passed an ordinance that would keep registered sex offenders from celebrating Halloween.

"It was brought to our attention that this is something that could be done on a local community level," Nettis added.

Officials tell us there are two sex offenders in a village of more 1600 people.

According to the ordinance, sex offenders would not be allowed to display Halloween decorations or turn their lights on during the village Halloween celebration or on Halloween night.

Carollyn Olah has lived in Orwell for more than 45 years. Hundreds of kids show up to her house to trick-or-treat each year.

"You want your kids to be safe out there and you don't know what's going on in this crazy world. I always told my kids when they were little you don't go in the house at all and I stood out here and waited for them to go up the steps and down the steps," Olah says.

"I think anywhere you go you just have to be careful now no matter your age young or old," Olah's granddaughter, Stacy Moodey, said.

Cops are ready to enforce the law. If sex offenders get caught breaking the rules. They'll be slapped with a misdemeanor.

"You shouldn't have to worry who's out there with you," Moody added.

