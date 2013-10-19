Police investigate overnight shooting, stabbing incidents

Cleveland police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred overnight.

The first incident happened at 9:18 p.m. Friday.

Police say a man was shot in the area of East 30th and Project Avenue.

The second incident happened at 2:39 a.m.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West 57th to assist a man who had been stabbed.

The stabbing victim was transported to Metro Hospital for treatment.

No further information is known about the victims or their conditions at this time.

