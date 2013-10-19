Police investigate stabbing, shooting, Orwell Village bans sex offenders from Halloween celebration, Wet Saturday

Good Saturday morning Northeast Ohio!

Expect a wet Saturday.

TODAY: 53 degrees with likely showers

TONIGHT: 43 degrees, partly cloudy

SUNDAY: 56 degrees, mixed sky with some sun

Cleveland police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened at 9:18 p.m. Friday. Police say a man was shot in the area of East 30th and Project Avenue. The second incident happened at 2:39 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of West 57th to assist a man who had been stabbed. The stabbing victim was transported to Metro Hospital for treatment. No further information is known about the victims or their conditions at this time.

Trick-or-treating will be a little different this year in the village of Orwell. Orwell village council members just passed an ordinance that would keep registered sex offenders from celebrating Halloween. Officials tell us there are two sex offenders in a village of more 1600 people. According to the ordinance, sex offenders would not be allowed to display Halloween decorations or turn their lights on during the village Halloween celebration or on Halloween night. Read More at 19ActionNews.com.



