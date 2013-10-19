Cabin fire erupts, dozens of campers ransacked at Geauga County campground

A cabin burned while dozens of campers were ransacked at a Geauga county campground Saturday morning.

According to Lt. John Hiscox, from the Geauga County Sheriff Department, a fire ignited inside a cabin located on the Country Lakes Family Campground near State Route 6 at 7:30 a.m.

The Montville Fire department responded to the cabin fire, and once on scene, found that 20-30 campers had also been vandalized.

Lt. Hiscox says it appears the fire and vandalism are connected.

No injuries have been reported.

The Geauga County Fire Investigative Unit is working to investigate this incident.