CLEVELAND: Man shot after attempted robbery

A 25-year-old male was shot while leaving a liquor store on E. 27th Street near Cedar Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18.

Cleveland Police report that the victim was approached by three males between the ages of 18-20, who were attempting to rob him. The victim says that he fought with the suspects and was shot in the upper right leg. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the third district detective bureau at 216-623-5318.



