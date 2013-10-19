Roby's ejection was an embarrassment

Bradley Roby's ejection in the first quarter of Ohio State's game against Iowa was an absolute disgrace. This is where the safety advocates are supposed to scream, "It's a rule!" Splendid. It's a dumb one. Roby was thrown out for what is called "targeting" when he brought down Iowa tight end C. J. Fiedorowicz with a hard hit shortly after he caught a pass. Roby lead with his shoulder, not his head, and hit him in the shoulder, not his head. Because of their collision, their heads did bump. This happened because, you know, it's football. That was enough to have Roby thrown out.

The rule states:

• No player shall target and initiate contact vs. opponent with the crown of his helmet.

• No player shall target and initiate contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent.

Roby lead with his shoulder and hit the shoulder. Didn't matter. Throw the flag. Throw him out. This vicious sort of thing has to stop. How dare you tackle in tackle football.

Here's where more safety advocates scream "teach him to tackle instead of hitting like that!" Fiedorowicz is 6'6" and 265 pounds. Roby is 5'11" and weighs 192. Not only is that a big mismatch for him, that would be a big mismatch for NFL cornerbacks. The best way to get a guy like that down is to blast him, just don't do it in the head, which Roby did not. Hit and wrap? For a corner? Good luck with that.

And good luck ever seeing football the way most of us grew up watching it. Before I get accused of sounding like a grumpy old man, I'm not even 40 yet. I'm just sick of watching the degeneration of this game and the pansification of the United States. Roger Goodell is leading the charge at destroying football at the NFL level, the NCAA is all too happy to follow.