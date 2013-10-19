IN GEAUGA: Driver trapped after truck runs into pole

The Geauga County Sheriff's Department reports that both their officers and firefighters are responding to an accident at 9864 Thwing Rd.

According to officers a truck ran into a utility pole causing the pole to fall onto the truck, trapping the driver inside. It is unknown at this time if the driver has been injured and if there are any passengers inside the vehicle.

