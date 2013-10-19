Fire and thievery at campground, CPD investigate shootings and stabbing

A cabin burned while dozens of campers were ransacked at a Geauga county campground Saturday morning.

Cleveland Police investigate a shooting that happened 9:18 on Friday night on East 30th Street near Project Ave. and a stabbing that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on West 57th Street.

A 25-year-old male was shot while leaving a liquor store on E. 27th Street near Cedar Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18.

19 Action News is also on Facebook –like us for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos.

You can stay informed by downloading the brand new 19 Action News app for your Android devices.

Updates coming soon for iPhone and iPad devices.

Click here to download the free 19 Action News app.