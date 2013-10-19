Zips finally win on the road

OXFORD, Ohio – Jawon Chisholm rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Akron football team to a 24-17 victory over Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference East Division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium.



Chisholm, who is responsible for five of the Zips' last six TDs, closed out the day with 86 yards rushing on 16 carries and also had one catch for 18 yards. His first score came with 12:09 to go in the opening quarter.



The first Akron (2-6, 1-3 MAC) scoring drive was set up when Andrew Pratt blocked a Miami (0-7, 0-3 MAC) punt to give UA the ball on the MU 13, and four plays later Chisholm found the endzone.



The RedHawks evened the tally with 4:36 left in the first quarter, when David Frazier hit Austin Boucher with a six-yard pass.



The score was tied 7-all at intermission.



The Zips scored the first 17 points of the second half to go up 24-7 about midway through the fourth quarter. Chisholm had touchdown runs of eight and one yards in the third quarter, and Robert Stein converted a 19-yard field goal with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter.



Miami pulled to within 24-14 when Boucher found Dawan Scott on the end of a 44-yard pass play to complete a nine-play, 83-yard drive with 4:49 to go. The RedHawks then recovered an on-side kick and nailed a 52-yard field goal to close the margin to 24-17 with 1:27 left.



MU attempted another on-side kick that was recovered by Akron and the Zips ran out the clock.



Akron posted 374 yards of total offense, behind 227 passing yards by quarterback Kyle Pohl. Pohl completed 23-of-32 pass attempts and had zero interceptions. Zach D'Orazioled the UA receivers with seven catches for 88 yards.



Miami's Boucher was 23-of-34 passing for 226 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked six times. The RedHawks posted 303 yards of total offense.



UA's Nico Caponi and Albert Presley recorded two sacks apiece, while Jatavis Brown andCody Grice had one each. Brown and Justin March tied for a team-high seven tackles each. Nick Rossi was credited with two forced fumbles.



Akron returns home to take on Ball State on Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon ET for an ESPN Regional telecast.



Zips Notebook: The Akron defense matched a season-high with its six sacks (also did so at Bowling Green on Sept. 28) ... Andrew Pratt's blocked punt was the first for the Zips since Bill Alexander did so versus Buffalo on Nov. 28, 2010 ... RB Jawon Chisholm has six rushing TDs this season ... he has 16 career TDs on the ground ... Akron's win ended a 30-game road losing streak ... the program's last away win came on Oct. 18, 2008 at Eastern Michigan (42-35) ... the victory also ended a stretch of 28-straight losses to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams ... the last was a 22-14 win over Buffalo on Nov. 28, 2010 ... today marked the Zips' first win in Oxford since a 14-0 decision on Oct. 21, 1939 ... UA had never won at Yager Stadium until today.