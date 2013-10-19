Cleve. Firefighters battle housefire with possible rescue

Cleveland Firefighters have extinguished a housefire on East 123rd St. near Luke Ave.

The crew was dispatched to the home around 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, October 19.

It's confirmed that members of the family were at home at the time of fire but all managed to make it out unharmed. The ages of the residents are unknown at this time.

There are reports of several police on scene; some taking pictures.

Both fire and police stress that the circumstances surrounding the fire are under investigation.

