Buckeyes turn back Iowa

Ohio State was given a scare by unranked Iowa, but held on to win 34-24. Iowa lead 17-10 at the half.

The Buckeyes were lead by Carlos Hyde's 149 yards on the ground, he scored two touchdowns. His second score came in the fourth quarter to put them up for good. Hyde's 19 yard scoring run looked anything but conventional. He broke tackles and bounced off defenders, refusing to go down, he eventually would leap into the end zone as he sprinted down the sideline to finish the run.

Braxton Miller passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, he also ran for 102 yards.

Ohio State is now 7-0, they have won 19 games in a row.