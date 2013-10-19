Shoot zombies during a haunted hayride

Mapleside Farms is inviting everyone to attend their Halloween event called Light Up the Living Dead at their zombie paintball experience.

Last year was the first ever Light Up the Living Dead event at Mapleside Farms.

The event is described as a haunted hayride taken to the next level with passengers allowed to shoot paintballs at targets and approaching zombies.

Shooters fire paintballs from guns attached to the side of a trailer pulled through a haunted path in Mapleside's apple orchard and wooded areas.

Light Up the Living Dead is going on Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to Midnight.

Mapleside Farms is located at 294 Pearl Rd. in Brunswick.

For additional information and tickets visit www.lightupthelivingdead.com.

