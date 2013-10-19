IN CANTON: Homeowner shot during home invasion

If a house in northeast Canton looks scary it's not because of its Halloween decorations it's because the family inside was terrorized during a home invasion.

The occupants inside don't want to talk and who could blame them, but neighbors were awakened by gunfire Friday morning as the gunmen tried to shoot their way into this family's home.

The homeowner made his stand in the doorway, trying to close it as the gunmen were trying to force it open. They fired shots right through the wood hitting the homeowner twice.

Turns out the terror here was random. That's right-- neighbors say the homeowner never knew his attackers.

The homeowner is expected to recover from his non-life threatening wounds. Police continue to search for the suspects.



