Car pulled from Lake Erie, man's body found inside

The Bay Village police department confirm that a body was found in a submerged car in Lake Erie Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 75-year-old man discovered a vehicle under water at the Bay Boat Club at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.



Police were assisted by the fire and service departments in recovering the vehicle from below the cliffs on the east end of Cahoon Park where it appeared the vehicle entered the water.

The body inside the car might solve a police mystery in Bay Village not even 24 hours old.

Just before midnight on Saturday, October 19, police received a report of a missing man -- 75 years old.

Not satisfied with just hearing about it, Zack Graff went to the scene where the car plunged into the water to have a look for himself. Apparently bad news travels fast in the quiet lake shore community of about 15,000.

"Pretty much the whole city knows about it I think," says Graff.

As the investigation continues police are not releasing the identity of the missing man-- but did say he was a Bay Village resident.

"Always hate to hear news like that."

The body was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office and the Bay Village Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death but no criminal activity is suspected.

