Fire destroys East 55th Church

The Cleveland fire department says that an overnight blaze destroyed Wilson United Methodist Church Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the church located at 1561 E. 55th Street at Midnight Sunday.

Authorities say the blaze began in the basement and firefighters weren't able to extinguish the intense flames and heavy smoke.

The fire completely destroyed the building, and demolition crews worked to tear down the structure Sunday morning.



The cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.