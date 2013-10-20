Man found dead in Parma home

Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man found in his home Sunday morning.

A family member found the man's body at the 7100 block of West Parkview Drive and notified police at 7:30 a.m.

Authorities say a suspicious factors surrounding the man's death prompted them to send crime scene investigative unity to the scene.

The man's body was transported to the County Medical Examiner's office where an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

