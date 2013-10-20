UPDATE: No one hurt in Vermilion marina fire

The Vermilion Fire Department responded immediately to a fire reported on Sandusky Street just after 3 p.m.

The burning structure was a building on the property of the Don Parsons Marina.

The fire was extinguished at 4:19 p.m. and no one was injured.

Residents in the area took to social media to speak of the large amount of smoke and ash in the air along with the many sirens blaring.

