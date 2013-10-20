Body in submerged car, Vermilion marina fire, man found dead in his home

The Bay Village police department confirm that a body was found in a submerged car in Lake Erie Sunday morning.

The Vermilion Fire Department immediately responded to a fire reported on Sandusky Street just after 3 p.m.

In Parma, police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old man found in his home Sunday morning.

You can stay informed by downloading the brand new 19 Action News app for your Android devices.

Updates coming soon for iPhone and iPad devices.

Click here to download the free 19 Action News app.

19 Action News is also on Facebook –like us for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos.