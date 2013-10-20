Framework for the Horseshoe Casino's pedestrian walkway goes up

Crews hoisted the Horseshoe Cleveland walkway 16 ft. 6 in. over the Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue intersection in downtown Cleveland. (Source: Horseshoe Casino)

On Friday, October 18, crews closed the intersection of Prospect Ave. and Ontario St. around 6:30 p.m. Saturday morning at about 9:15 a.m., the walkway was lifted into place by two large cranes. The remaining 25 feet of the steel frame was made in mid-air. The 175-foot walkway is expected to be complete in early 2014.

The Horseshoe Casino Cleveland has installed the steel frame of its long-awaited pedestrian walkway, which will connect their self- and valet parking garage to the second floor of the casino. Construction began in September on 150 feet of the steel frame, which was built on Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland.

Once finished, the $7 million climate-controlled walkway will shelter guests from harsh weather and enable guests to enter the casino without having to cross a busy intersection.

Existing entrances to the casino on Prospect Ave. and Public Square will remain open upon completion of the walkway, encouraging guests to enjoy local businesses downtown.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.