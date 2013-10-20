Browns lose 31-13 in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers lead the Packers on two touchdown drives in the first quarter to jump out to a 14-0 lead and Green Bay never looked back, beating the Browns 31-13 on Sunday.

Rodgers completed 25 of 36 for 260 yards and three touchdowns, he was not intercepted. Rookie Eddie Lacy ran for 82 yards and reached the end zone.

Brandon Weeden struggled again for the Browns. He earned a rating of 48.6 by going 17 of 42 for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times.

Jordan Cameron had 55 yards receiving and scored a late touchdown.

The Browns fell to 3-4 on the year, they play the Chiefs in Kansas City next week.