Company makes tribute police car rocker for fallen officer's daughter

Funeral services were held Thursday morning for the Willoughby police officer killed last week in a car accident.

On Friday, September 21, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Willoughby Police and Fire Departments responded to a two vehicle traffic crash on Harmony Lane.

Police in Willoughby have released dashcam video of a crash that killed a fellow officer late last month. Officer Jason Gresko was killed in the line of duty on September 21 when his cruiser collided with a pick-up truck while he was responding to an emergency call.

Police in Willoughby will release dashcam video of a crash that killed a fellow officer late last month.

The Willoughby Police Department will remember fallen officer, Jason Gresko in another special way. The city of Willoughby paid to outfit all marked cruisers with special decals.

The Willoughby Police Department will remember fallen officer, Jason Gresko in another special way. The city of Willoughby paid to outfit all marked cruisers with special decals. The decals were purchased

In Lake County common pleas court a man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willoughby Police officer pleaded guilty Monday.

In Lake County common pleas court a man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willoughby Police officer pleaded guilty Monday. Scot Leland pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. Officer

Judgment day for the drunk driver who killed a Willoughby Police officer. Scott Leland pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in July, and was sentenced to 48 months in prison on Monday morning.

In lake county common pleas court..scott leland will be sentenced today. He's the man who drove drunk and killed willoughby police officer jason gresko last september. Officer gresko was responding

On Sunday, October 20, the Willoughby Police Department, Hero's Rock will be presenting a custom tribute police car rocker built in honor of fallen Willoughby and Cleveland Clinic Police Officer Jason Gresko to his young daughter, Olivia.

Hero's Rock is a non-profit program which builds custom tribute rockers for the children of fallen heroes.

The tribute to Officer Gresko was made from a hand crafted wooden Crown Victoria police car rocker, one side representing the Cleveland Clinic Police Department and the other side, the Willoughby Police Department.

The company says that the special gift was built to show the nation's appreciation for Officer Gresko's dedication and commitment to the service and protection of his communities.

Donor's from across this nation contributed to its building and are entered into a contest to win a Trott Wood Creations rocker.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.