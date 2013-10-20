Tribute police car rocker for Officer Gresko's daughter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Company makes tribute police car rocker for fallen officer's daughter

Officer Jason Gresko's daughter receiving her Hero's Rock gift. Officer Jason Gresko's daughter receiving her Hero's Rock gift.
WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) -

On Sunday, October 20, the Willoughby Police Department, Hero's Rock will be presenting a custom tribute police car rocker built in honor of fallen Willoughby and Cleveland Clinic Police Officer Jason Gresko to his young daughter, Olivia.

Hero's Rock is a non-profit program which builds custom tribute rockers for the children of fallen heroes.

The tribute to Officer Gresko was made from a hand crafted wooden Crown Victoria police car rocker, one side representing the Cleveland Clinic Police Department and the other side, the Willoughby Police Department. 

The company says that the special gift was built to show the nation's appreciation for Officer Gresko's dedication and commitment to the service and protection of his communities.   

Donor's from across this nation contributed to its building and are entered into a contest to win a Trott Wood Creations rocker.  

