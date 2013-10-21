Good Monday morning NE Ohio: Today: Sunny start. High: Low 60s

Good Monday morning Northeast Ohio.

Today: Sunny start. Clouds on the increase High: Low 60s

Tonight: Rain Showers. Low: Low 40s

Tuesday: AM Showers clearing early but cooler. High Low 50s.

