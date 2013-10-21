Cold Case Murders, Missing Man Mystery, #19Browns, Oh Deer, Cavs Tickets

Good Monday morning Northeast Ohio.

The man accused in two cold case murders is headed to court today. Our Bill Safos is live this morning with the latest on accused killer Elias Acevedo.

An alarming discovery over the weekend: the car belonging to a missing man turned up off the shore of Lake Erie. How did it get in the water? We're looking for answers.

Another week, another Browns loss. Tell us what you think about the team and their showdown with Green Bay Sunday. Head to our Facebook page to sound off, or Tweet your comments with #19Browns, and your comments could end up on air this morning.

Oh deer! It's that time of year, when those docile deer can dart in front of your car before you know it! We've got the details.

Go to 19 Action News on Facebook to ENTER to WIN 4 tickets to Cavs vs Heat game Nov. 27 and a $75 gift card to Michael Symon's B Spot.



DESKTOP USERS - http://buff.ly/H5DBM7

MOBILE USERS - http://buff.ly/16bOU16

The more you "SHARE" the better your chances to win

19 Action News This Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.