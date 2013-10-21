Kent: Victim assaulted during burglary at College Towers Apartment

One person was assaulted during an overnight burglary in Kent.

It happened Monday just after midnight at the College Towers Apartment.

Two suspects reportedly assaulted the resident, stole several items and fled on foot. No weapons were seen. The victim received minor cuts and scrapes and refused medical attention.

Police tell 19 Action News the burglary appears to be related to rumors fueled on social media of a shooting in the area. Kent safety forces have not responded to any incidents of that nature.

