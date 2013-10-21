$5M bond for accused cold case killer Elias Acevedo, Sr. - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

$5M BOND: Sex offender pleads not guilty in cold case killings

Elias Acevedo, Sr. in court Elias Acevedo, Sr. in court
Pamela Pemberton (Source: Family) Pamela Pemberton (Source: Family)

The suspect accused in two cold case murders appeared in court on Monday morning.

Elias Acevedo, Sr. pleaded not guilty to 293 counts; including aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

 The judge set his bond at $5M. 

Prosecutors say the convicted sex offender killed Pamela Pemberton in October of 1994. Her body was found near Clark Field.

Acevedo has also been linked by the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to the disappearance of Christina Adkins. Adkins went missing in January of 1995. She was last seen on West 25th Street. She was 18-years-old and five months pregnant.

The Medical Examiner confirmed the remains found under the I-90 - I-490 interchange on October 11 were that of the pregnant teenager.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly