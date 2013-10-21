LIKE! Facebook issues resolved, users rejoice - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LIKE! Facebook issues resolved, users rejoice

It wasn't you, it was Facebook.

The popular social media site experienced problems for a few hours on Monday morning.

Users were unable to update their status. An error message stated, "There was a problem updating your status. Please try again in a few minutes."

No word on what caused the hiccup at this time.

